Build FFmpeg filters without the headache
A simple GUI tool to create complex FFmpeg filtergraphs quickly and correctly, without having to mess with the cumbersome filter syntax
Right-click to add a filter and open the context menu
No more unintuitive filter syntax
FFmpeg's filter syntax is unintuitive, ugly, and can get extremely complicated quickly. Build filters using a GUI which automatically generates the FFmpeg filter command for you.
Go faster
Immediately get autocomplete feedback on which filters, arguments, etc... No more having to flip to the FFmpeg documentation and back.
Static AnalysisPro
Spend less time debugging your filters
ffmpeg.guide checks your filters for errors, and any errors that do occur are presented in a readable way with instructions on how to fix them.
Simple no-tricks pricing
If you're not satisfied, contact us within the first 14 days and we'll send you a full refund.
Free
Basic usage of FFmpeg.guide is and always will be free for solo developers
What's included
Visual Editor
Autocomplete
Filter Documentation
Automatic Filter Generation
Community Support
Limited to 5 nodes
PRO Lifetime access (18/20)
What's included
Everything in free tier
Static Analysis and Error Checking
Import graphs from filter strings
Filter Expression Autocomplete/Checking
Recipes/Templates
Saving graphs
Priority Support