Build FFmpeg filters without the headache

A simple GUI tool to create complex FFmpeg filtergraphs quickly and correctly, without having to mess with the cumbersome filter syntax

Right-click to add a filter and open the context menu

Get started
Live demo
VISUALLY CONSTRUCT FILTERS

No more unintuitive filter syntax

FFmpeg's filter syntax is unintuitive, ugly, and can get extremely complicated quickly. Build filters using a GUI which automatically generates the FFmpeg filter command for you.

Inbox user interface
AUTOCOMPLETION

Go faster

Immediately get autocomplete feedback on which filters, arguments, etc... No more having to flip to the FFmpeg documentation and back.

Try now!
Customer profile user interface

Static Analysis

Pro

Spend less time debugging your filters

ffmpeg.guide checks your filters for errors, and any errors that do occur are presented in a readable way with instructions on how to fix them.

Buy now!
Inbox user interface

Simple no-tricks pricing

If you're not satisfied, contact us within the first 14 days and we'll send you a full refund.

Free

Basic usage of FFmpeg.guide is and always will be free for solo developers

What's included

  • Visual Editor

  • Autocomplete

  • Filter Documentation

  • Automatic Filter Generation

  • Community Support

  • Limited to 5 nodes

PRO Lifetime access (18/20)

$99USD
Get Access

What's included

  • Everything in free tier

  • Static Analysis and Error Checking

  • Import graphs from filter strings

  • Filter Expression Autocomplete/Checking

  • Recipes/Templates

  • Saving graphs

  • Priority Support